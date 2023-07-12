Maurice A. West, Kappa League Dallas Director, is geared up to host the 28th Annual Kappa Kamp at Paul Quinn College, July 23-29, 2023.

Kappa Kamp is an enrichment camp that focuses on college readiness, business & entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and team building. The young men who attend Kappa Kamp acquire life skills through interactive workshops, thought-provoking lectures, and structured play. Kappa Kamp attendees are exposed to a diverse offering of cultural backgrounds, field trips, and experiential activities.

The program was created in 1995 by visionary leader and 31st International President (Grand Polemarch) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Mr. Dwayne M. Murray, Esq. and has served over 10,000 young people from across the world in its 28 years. It was recently named the Event of the Year by the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce (Dallas, TX community and most populated area) for its delivery of meaningful educational programming and leadership development.

Some of the primary objectives of Kappa Kamp are motivating students to seek higher levels of achievement, provide character education and citizenship in an ethical environment, and to expose students to S.T.E.A.M

This year’s program will place a heavy emphasis on the focus of in person re-engagement after two years of virtual programming in the areas of STEM, Fitness, Mental Health, and College Readiness as we welcome sixty-five young men from across the nation to Dallas and Paul Quinn College.

“While we offered uninterrupted programming (virtually) during the pandemic, there is a wonderful opportunity to expose them to some critical academic, social, and outdoor experiences that would be life changing” said Maurice A. West, National Chairman and Program Director. “We are excited to provide academic instruction with Business and Marketing expert Ms. Sherilyn Smith, STEM instruction with Professor Alysmarie Hodges and Latonia Johnson, Financial Literacy expert Mr. J. B. McGinnis of JBM Seminars returns for year 13 with the program along with other power facilitators.

Special thanks to our corporate and community partners for exposure to meaningful information about their business, how they impact our country and career opportunities: Google, Peterbilt Motors, Lockheed Martin all return with the Paul Quinn College Soccer Team, USA Lacrosse and Coach Larry McKenzie and USA Basketball adding tremendous strength to our innovative college readiness, business/entrepreneurship, and STEM programming.

Thanks to our sponsors and supporters – Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation, Paul Quinn College, Murray & Murray Law Firm (Baton Rouge, LA), Peterbilt Motors, Vinson & Elkins, LLC, PrintHouzz, Sandaga, Godsey Martin Law Firm, Priority Distribution, LLC, (Eleven86 Water), Johnson Security Bureau (New York, NY, the Guide Right Foundation of Dallas, Education, Baton Rouge Foundation and Charities Foundation of Houston

Our sessions (Week 1 – Virtual and Week 2 – In-Person) will focus on four specific areas – Business, STEM, Social Engagement, and the Arts. Kampers will complete lessons designed by instructors that will help them to address a problem, develop a project or potential solution; all while interacting with peers across the nation to apply these ideas in various locations in a creative and fun environment. Kampers will also interact with athletic coaches on staying fit and improving their performances when future opportunities present themselves in a safe setting. Led by Sherilyn Smith, Founder and President of Enigma, LLC, an award-winning marketing, advertising, and public relations firm. We will also partner with Siemens as they assist with the STEM instruction and activities. Other partners such as the Chicago Blues Foundation, JBM Seminars, Virtual HBCU Game and Paul Quinn College will provide support.

In prior years, the camp has had support from organizations such as: Google, Siemens, Peterbilt, Microsoft, Nike and more. Notable community leaders and public figures like U. S. Army Inspector General Les Smith, Executives Patrice Withers Stephens, Michael Guidry, and Lincoln Stephens have also joined the camp to inspire, challenge, and share insight on critical issues with the young men in attendance. West expects to see similar levels of participation and engagement at the 2022 camp.