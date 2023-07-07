By Sujata Dand, Dallas Free Press

The Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Museum recently reopened on Wendelkin Street in South Dallas. Honoring the legacy of Mrs. Kathlyn Joy Gilliam, the museum showcases the civil rights leader’s life story featuring original furnishings, photos, and artifacts in the home she lived in for 35 years. Furthering Gilliam’s vision for a quality education for boys and girls, the museum is also a learning center and includes a reading room and debate center for children.

After two fires caused the Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Museum to close down in 2020, the museum’s leadership board managed to restore the home with support from foundations and community members, Thursday, May 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Keri Mitchell



Earlier this month, the museum hosted its first event for children. Former Texas State Representative Harryette Ehrhardt, Librarian Claudia DeShay, and Arts Educator Lio Hassan told stories as part of the “Reading under the Elm” series.

The Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Museum and Learning Center stands behind its sign and portrait of Gilliam, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The KJG Museum has reopened and continues to further Gilliam’s activism work in South Dallas with various programs and learning opportunities for the community | Photo Credit: Keri Mitchell



Gilliam was the first Black woman on the Dallas school board. She was elected in 1974 and served for 23 years. She was also the first Black board president in 1980.

A portrait of Mrs. Kathlyn Joy Gilliam is centered on the museum wall exhibit with photographs and news clips highlighting her efforts and work to become the first Black woman president of the school board trustee for DISD on Thursday, May 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Keri Mitchell

