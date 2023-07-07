By Sujata Dand, Dallas Free Press
The Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Museum recently reopened on Wendelkin Street in South Dallas. Honoring the legacy of Mrs. Kathlyn Joy Gilliam, the museum showcases the civil rights leader’s life story featuring original furnishings, photos, and artifacts in the home she lived in for 35 years. Furthering Gilliam’s vision for a quality education for boys and girls, the museum is also a learning center and includes a reading room and debate center for children.
Earlier this month, the museum hosted its first event for children. Former Texas State Representative Harryette Ehrhardt, Librarian Claudia DeShay, and Arts Educator Lio Hassan told stories as part of the “Reading under the Elm” series.
Gilliam was the first Black woman on the Dallas school board. She was elected in 1974 and served for 23 years. She was also the first Black board president in 1980.
