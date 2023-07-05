Long time Dallas area clergy and civic leader known nationwide for his prophetic

preaching, teaching and writing skills, Rev. Dr. Stephen Charles Nash, Sr., has died after a long

illness. Rev. Dr. Nash served as President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) of

Greater Dallas and Vicinity for over 25 years succeeding the late Rev. S.M. Wright.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Rev. Nash grew up and attended public schools in Muskogee, Oklahoma,

before attending Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma where he majored in Vocal

Music. His extensive Texas connection started in 1969 as a student at Bishop College in Dallas.

From Bishop College (now the site of Paul Quinn College) he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in

Religion and Philosophy.

Rev. Dr. Nash earned double Master of Arts Degrees in Biblical Studies and Divinity from Aspen

Theological Seminary in Aurora, Colorado. He earned a Master of Arts in Religious Education,

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree in Urban Ministries, and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree

in Christian Education. Both degrees were earned from Aspen Theological Seminary in Aurora,

Colorado. Rev. Dr. Nash earned the third Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Christian Counseling

from Survine Ministries Bible College and Theological Seminary, Aurora, Colorado. Rev. Dr. Nash

received two Honorary degrees: Doctor of Divinity Degree from Aspen Theological Seminary; and

Doctor of Divinity Degree from Vision International University (Dallas Chapter) located in

Ramona, California.

The Bishop College exposure eventually led to Rev. Nash serving as the Pastor of Mt. Tabor

Baptist Church in Dallas where he was Senior Pastor for over 29 years.

“We lost a legend,” said Rev. David E. Wilson, Senior Pastor Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church

and current President of IMA. “Our membership and the Dallas community will miss his insight

and caring for the community.”

An accomplished gospel vocalist, preacher, and teacher, Rev. Dr. Nash was a voracious reader,

skilled writer and author. Other preachers at the local, state and national levels often requested the

text of his sermons as well as workshop lectures.

His first book entitled, A Stewardship Primer (textbook for the National Baptist Convention USA,

Inc. Department of Christian Education, course #206 for all levels) was published in 1988. His other

works include A Black Man’s Place In The Son, Ebony On The Scene, Positives From The Black

Corner, A Major Entrustment, The First Church Black, The Call Back: God First Volume I, The

Call Back: God First Volume II, In Light of Biblical History formerly Obama Mania: In Light of

Biblical History and an unpublished work entitled “The High Call To Caring”. In addition, Rev. Dr.

Nash released a gospel recording entitled “Now I’m Saved”.

“Dr. Nash was a great President, visionary leader and friend, said Rev. Dr. Kirthell Roberts,

President, Baptist Missionary and Education Convention of Texas. “A good man leaves an

inheritance for his grandchildren; Dr. Nash went the extra mile by leaving a leadership road map,”

Roberts added.

Rev. Dr. Nash served as President Emeritus of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of

Greater Dallas & Vicinity; President Emeritus of the Baptist Missionary and Education State

Convention of Texas; he served as Executive Committee Member and Board Member, National

Baptist Convention USA, Inc.; Moderator Emeritus of the Northwestern District Baptist

Association.

“Rev. Nash served as an active member of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. Board and

part of my Executive Leadership Team,” said Rev. Dr. Jerry Young, President of the National

Baptist Convention USA, Inc. “We will miss his devotion and leadership.”

Besides serving as a former Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Board Director, he has received

numerous certificates, recognitions and awards. Survivors include daughter Angela Nash, son Rev.

S.C. “Chuck” Nash, Jr. and their mother Brenda K. Lynch, Ed.D., and six grandchildren; plus, a

host of relatives and friends.

