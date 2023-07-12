Errika Flood Moultrie is the founder of Connections Multiplied (formerly ConnectThree), which works to connect people and nonprofit organizations to the resources they need to be successful. An experienced consultant and coach with extensive knowledge in nonprofit management, program and fund development, capacity building and leadership development, she holds a master’s degree in organizational management from Dallas Baptist University. Having held key leadership positions in top national, local and regional agencies of the nonprofit sector. She does the work to fulfill her passion for empowering nonprofit leaders to pursue personal purpose while leading with visionary excellence. With more than 30 years of related experience in coaching, leading, innovating and designing programs for the nonprofit sector, Errika intimately understands the challenges and opportunities in this space. Having designed the innovative Black Women in Nonprofit Leadership cohort in 2019, Errika has led dozens of Black women to find their voice, to achieve promotions and pay increases, and to use their power to change their communities.

Moultrie has served in many leadership roles to include National Field Director for the American Diabetes Association, Director of Community Engagement for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Senior Director of Marketing & Public Relations for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre. She is known as a “connection catalyst,” equipped with the ability to guide and counsel leaders and organizations in the development, implementation and funding for innovative initiatives. As National Director for the American Diabetes Association, for example, Moultrie developed and implemented national programming that brought together faith-based organizations from across the nation to proactively provide education, health screenings and preventive services that saved thousands of lives.

As a consultant with more than 10 years of providing facilitation, project management and strategic design for moving organizations through their organizational equity planning and implementation, Moultrie led the development of the W.W. Kellogg Foundation funded Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation efforts in Dallas. As the chief architect for the local initiative, she was responsible for facilitation of the donor collaboration seeking support, writing the grant to gain support from Kellogg. She led the project direction for the $1.5 million effort in Dallas for six years. It is in this role that she leveraged her experience, passion and connection to the nonprofit sector to lead infrastructure development, community engagement and facilitation and training for the Racial Equity Now Cohort. The 16-agency cohort focuses on supporting, educating and building capacity for the community on the necessity of racial equity and policy implementation. This 18-month cohort program, the first of its kind in Dallas, is designed to provide organizations with training and information sharing, case study presentations, policy review and development, and outcomes development.

Her work with various agencies throughout her career also motivated her to develop a new generation of leaders who think critically, act courageously and work collaboratively in the ever-changing and highly competitive nonprofit arena. Consequently, Connections Multiplied (formerly ConnectThree) not only provides innovative strategies for agencies, but professional networks that produce high-performing professionals who reflect the communities that they serve.

Moultrie is fully engaged in her community and serves on various boards and within her church. She and her husband, Greg, are the proud parents of a beautiful daughter, Sydney, a vivacious 100-pound Rottweiler puppy, Orion and reside in the Desoto, Texas.