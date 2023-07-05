Taylor Bickham is an American publicist, entertainment reporter and journalist. She was born in Frisco, Texas, a suburb outside of Dallas. In May 2015, she graduated with her Bachelor’s of Science in Multimedia Journalism from Oklahoma State University which started her love for journalism, digital media, radio and television. She has previously worked with iHeartMedia, Neiman Marcus Last Call, United Way, Serita Jakes Home, T.D. Jakes Ministries & many more! In 2017, she linked up with Dorrough Music who encouraged her to go into publicity, and became her first client. In March 2022, she became the first Director of Social Content, TSR Teens at The Shade Room.

Taylor Bickham collaborates with popular artists in the DFW to throw a benefit concert to raise money for Black Girls Smile | Photo Credit: Joshua “Joose” Malcolm





In 2023, she opened her publicity and strategy company, Shai Entertainment. Her goal is to open the first black woman-owned record label in Dallas. When she is not conquering the world of entertainment, Taylor is a mom to her son, Noah, and a wife to her husband, Dominique.

As a wife and mom, Taylor is determined to leave a legacy of change and purpose for her family | Photo Credit: Joshua “Joose” Malcolm