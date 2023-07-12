Teen births are on the rise in Texas, but in specific areas, statistics indicate numbers are higher than normal, says Jen Biundo, Senior Director of Policy & Research at Healthy Futures of Texas, a local nonprofit studying sex health, education and preventative options to curtail these statistics.



Biundo says statistics show Hispanic teens have the highest birth rate out of surveyed demographics in Dallas County, according to a Healthy Futures of Texas study.

This is due to factors such as lack of education among parents, sex education being taught within school and policy decisions made by the state government.



Birth rates are the following:



[Dallas County’s] teen birth rate is 26% above the Texas rate and 84% above the US rate. Tarrant County’s rate is 16% lower than the Texas rate but 22% above the US rate.



The Dallas County rate is above the Texas teen birth rate of 20.3 per 1,000 teens aged 15-19 in 2021.



In Dallas County, a baby was born to a teen mother every 4 hours in 2021, and once every 7 hours in Tarrant County.



There were 2,260 births to teens aged 15-19 in Dallas County in 2020 and 34 births to girls aged 15-19. In Tarrant County, there were 1,325 births to teens aged 15-19.



11% of Texas teen births occur in Dallas County, and 6% occur in Tarrant County.



In Dallas County, 16% of teen births are to teens who already have at least one child, while the rate is 14% in Tarrant County. Texas has one of the highest rates of repeat teen pregnancy in the nation.



Policy decisions, according to Biundo have played a pivotal role in the what the numbers show regarding uptick in teen birth rates in minority communities.



“We think that it is everyone’s responsibility – it’s not just the responsibility of that teen, but the parent, community and also the policy makers who are making the policy environment that we all live in,” Biundo said.



There are multiple issues playing a role in the numbers that explain the current uptick in teen pregnancy among these communities.



One of those issues being lack of health insurance.



Three percent of teens do not have health insurance; making sure people can access healthcare is really important for age-appropriate pregnancies, Biundo said.



Lack of information and lack of knowing also plays a role in providing contraceptives to prevent pregnancy from occurring if other options weren’t considered.



“In Dallas County, Parkland is the main system that provides funding streams and they do a great job, but people don’t know they can go and get free contraception – they don’t know to look for it,” Biundo said.



Sex education is also a primary issue contributing to the numbers as well.



“We have seen the state do some things that are beneficial for health education and we have seen them do some things that make it harder for schools to offer sex education,” Biundo said. “This is just so important for making sure our kids have the information they need about their bodies.”



In Texas, the local school districts have a lot of control of the sex education they teach, according to Biundo, who cited Dallas ISD and many others in the surrounding area who offer really informative sex education coursework.



Throughout surveys and conversations with both parents and teenagers, there is a general consensus that both parties want the information.



Parents, according to Biundo, were asked how they want their children to learn about sex, and they answered ‘from them’, along with doctors.



Students said they wanted to be taught from similar parties as well, however, where do they actually learn about sex?



“From their friends, social media and porn,” Biundo said. “Historically, Texas has not done a safe job in providing sex education.”



Conversations to thwart the traction of these numbers is one solution Biundo pointed to, along with economic opportunity and knowledge.



“This isn’t just one conversation – it will be a series of little conversations; you find those teachable moments and talk about all the things such as healthy relationships and everything it encompasses,” she said.