Action Behavior Centers, a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services for children with autism, recently concluded their highly anticipated annual leadership summit from July 14-16 in Dallas,TX. The summit served as a platform by Action Behavior Centers where leaders across the country came together to gain invaluable insights on developing their leadership skills.

During this meaningful event, Action Behavior Centers partnered with Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff and Park South Family YMCA to kick-off the event. Through this meaningful collaboration, Action Behavior Centers and these two branches of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas built and gifted 100 bicycles to very deserving children across multiple communities in the Dallas area. The best part was that the children were present to receive the bikes in person and take them home the same day.

Sharon Alpizar, Chief People Officer at Action Behavior Centers stated “This partnership with the YMCA symbolizes our shared dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children and their families. By leveraging our respective expertise and resources, we believe in the power of working together to ensure equal opportunities for all children, regardless of their backgrounds. We were able to witness the tremendous joy and independence for these children that comes with owning a bicycle. It was one of the highlights of our time together!”

About Action Behavior Centers:

Action Behavior Centers is a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). With a team of compassionate professionals, they offer personalized therapy programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each child and their family. Action Behavior Centers is committed to promoting the growth, development, and overall well-being of children on the autism spectrum.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas:

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in 18 North Texas communities, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver lasting personal and social change. The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. To learn more or get involved in improving our local communities, have opportunities to make an impact and support your neighbors, please visit us at www.ymcadallas.org.

