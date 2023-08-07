Apprentice, a nonprofit creative community workspace and coffee shop dedicated to literary and creative arts education, will be coming to the Oak Cliff Assembly in early 2024. Apprentice will serve as a meeting space and incubator for writers and artists to work, collaborate, and help build the next generation of the Dallas literary and creative arts scene.

Founded by a group of writers, artists, and educators, Apprentice will offer affordable co-working space for creatives and provide free educational programs for residents of a historically underserved community. In partnership with Peaberry Coffee, a local small business started by a former educator, Apprentice will also house the only coffee shop within a square mile and the closest one to the Dallas Zoo. Apprentice will also partner with other community organizations, such as Dallas Weekly, on our educational programs.

Writers and artists will be eligible to apply for membership at the Apprentice community workspace starting at $30 a month, with the opportunity for discounted or free memberships in exchange for volunteering, teaching workshops, and serving as a mentor to students and aspiring creatives. Students and adults in Oak Cliff will be eligible to apply for free workshops, classes, and mentorship programs in a variety of literary and creative arts. Peaberry Coffee at Apprentice will be open to the public, with proceeds supporting Apprentice programs.

Apprentice plans to open in early 2024 and launch educational programs in June 2024. We are currently seeking prospective community members, students, volunteers, and charitable donors. A variety of commemorative donation opportunities are currently available for major donors.

To learn more and donate, visit our website: www.apprenticeoakcliff.org