Dallas Startup Week 2023, the largest entrepreneurial event in North Texas, organized by the 501 (c ) (3) non-profit, The DEC Network, is returning for its 8th week-long event, this September 10th-14th. Held at the UNT Frisco’s campus, The DEC Network is excited to announce, football icon, Troy Aikman, AOL Co-Founder Steve Case, Next Door Co-Founder, Nirav Tolia, Rapper Chamillionaire and Buzzballz CEO Merrilee Kick will share insights from their business journey. Capital One serves as the title sponsor for the fourth year.



This year’s event marks a significant milestone for the event organizer, The DEC Network, as it celebrates a decade of fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in North Texas. Since its inception in 2013, The DEC Network has supported over 3,500 entrepreneurs and generated more than $100 million in economic impact for the Dallas-Fort Worth community. This achievement has solidified Dallas as the 10th largest startup ecosystem in the United States, positioning the city as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence.

This year’s event features a lineup of exceptional keynote speakers, headlined by legendary Dallas Cowboys Quarterback icon Troy Aikman, alongside his partners with Eight Beer.

“Thrilled to be back at Dallas Startup Week for the second year. As the founder of a TX-based beer brand made for folks who put in the work, we’re proud to be a part of and support the startup community here in Dallas. This week is a great way to connect with other entrepreneurs around innovation and creating first-class products and brands.” Troy Aikman

BuzzBallz CEO, Merrilee Kick will lead Dallas Startup Week’s Women of Innovation Summit breaking down how an ex-Plano, Texas school teacher built a $70 Million-dollar, #1 ready-to-drink cocktail business in the United States according to Nielsen data. The Co-Founder of AOL, Steve Case will share his perspective on the current state of the startup and investment industry during the Dallas Startup Week’s Future of Venture Forum keynote. Nirav Tolia, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Nextdoor, the private social network for neighborhoods will provide the keynote for Tuesday’s Corporate Startup Innovation Summit presented by Capital One. Lastly, Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, Texas-based rapper turned investor, who is better known by his stage name, Chamillionaire will kick off the week on Monday, during Dallas Startup Week’s Disrupt Dallas Summit.

Over five days, Dallas Startup Week will gather over 5,000 entrepreneurs, investors, industry professionals, and students at the UNT Frisco campus, just across from the Star in Frisco. With over 200 speakers and more than 100 events, Dallas Startup Week 2023 offers comprehensive programming covering various tracks, including investment strategies, emerging technologies, and legal agreements.

Attendees will have access to a diverse range of events, including panel discussions, where attendees can ask questions, workshops, keynotes, fireside chats, networking events, and pitch competitions granting seven businesses with cash prizes totaling $50K altogether.

Major Events are listed below. For a full list of events visit: http://dallasastartupweek.com.

September 10, 2023

Kick-Off Celebration in the evening

September 11, 2023

Dell Pitch Showcase

Disrupt Dallas Summit (Chamillionaire as Keynote)

Startup Alley Showcase

September 12, 2023

Corporate Startup Innovation Summit (Founder of Nextdoor, Nirav Tolia as Keynote)

Capital One Accelerator Pitch Competition

September 13, 2023

Women of Innovation Summit (Merrilee Kick as Keynote)

Women Entrepreneurs Marketplace

September 14, 2023

The Future of Venture Forum Summit (Steve Case and Troy Aikman with Doug Campbell as Keynotes)

Registration for Dallas Startup Week 2023 is now open. Some events will have limited capacity, so be sure to register to secure your spot. To explore the full event schedule, please visit dallasstartupweek.com.