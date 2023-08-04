Prairie View A&M University has selected Anton Goff as its new Athletics Director, PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande announced today.

A seasoned athletic administrator, Goff currently serves as Senior Associate Athletics Director at Northern Illinois University. In this capacity, he oversees all student athlete-academic support services for NIU’s 17 varsity sports. He is also responsible for creating and implementing the athletic department’s strategic plan and plays an active role in fundraising and facility development.

“We conducted an extensive national search for this position,” said President LeGrande. “Mr. Goff stood out, not only because of his extensive capabilities and experience in leading intercollegiate athletics in different settings –Division I programs, mid-majors, and HBCUs– but also because of his character. He has a values-based approach to leadership that mirrors the values we instill here at PVAMU. The energy, enthusiasm, and vision he’s bringing to “The Hill” will further strengthen our athletics program and our relationships with student-athletes, staff, alumni, and other constituents.”

“I am extremely humbled to be named the next Athletics Director at Prairie View A&M University,” said Goff. “I am excited to be a member of President LeGrande’s leadership team as she develops a comprehensive vision for the University. My plan is to make sure that we are providing the necessary resources for our staff and student-athletes to compete for championships, achieve success academically, and make a difference in the community. I look forward to joining Panther Nation.”

A Pittsburgh native and former football student-athlete at Bowling Green University, Goff earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991 and 1994, respectively. He has over 25 years of experience in athletic administration. Prior to his role at NIU, he served as Director of Athletics at St. John’s University (New York), the University of Hartford (Connecticut), and Bowie State University (Maryland). Throughout his career, Goff has been responsible for increasing athletic fundraising efforts, and athletic competitiveness, and enhancing student athletes’ academic performance and graduation rates.

Goff will begin his new duties at PVAMU on August 28.

*A media session with the new Athletics Director will be held on Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. Details will be provided by PVAMU’s Office for Marketing and Communications.