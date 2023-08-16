Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President and CEO of Soulstice Consultancy which provides philanthropic guidance, community engagement strategies, and leadership development for institutions and corporations. Drew is also the founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation, a nonprofit designed to amplify, support, and fund the work of Black-led nonprofits. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Tulane University and a research affiliate at Antioch University. Drew is the author of four books including the most recently published, Empowering Charity: A New Narrative of Philanthropy. Drew is also co-founder of HERitage Giving Circle, one of the first Black Women’s Giving Circles in the state of Texas, and co-founder of both Power in Action-Dallas and the South Dallas Employment Project.