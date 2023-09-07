The 10th Edition of the biggest African Music Award Ceremony in Diaspora, The African Muzik Magazine Awards 2023 is set to celebrate African music excellence with much pump and pageantry. The past decade in the history of contemporary African music has been unprecedented with numerous record-breaking achievements and AFRIMMA 2023 is set to honor our African music ambassadors in a big way.

AFRIMMA seeks to consolidate the success of its previous ceremonies by continuing its quest of crossing boundaries with music. In the words of AFRIMMA Board President, Anderson Obiagwu, “This year’s ceremony promises to be the biggest and best version of the award ceremony. AFRIMMA is 10 and African music in the past 10 years has reached new milestones and it’s worth rolling out the drums in celebration.”

The AFRIMMA Fashion show is set to take place on September 16 at the FiveAM Theatre. This would be another historic event of the AFRIMMA Fashion Show with world-renowned fashion houses gracing the glamorous fashion stage.

The Award ceremony is set to take place at the monumental Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas on September 17, 2023. Alongside the main ceremony would be events like the highly topical AFRIMMA Music Panel, which has come to be a fixture of the award ceremony.