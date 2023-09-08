Experience elegance and empowerment at Growncoming 2023 Gala, an ode to HBCU alumni achievements and black excellence. Mark your calendars for September 29, 2023, as this soulful celebration will unfold at the elegant Renaissance Dallas Hotel’s City View Terrace.

Curated by Black Excellence Social Club, In it’s second year The Growncoming Gala is more than an event – it’s an immersive experience of culture, unity, and achievement. With a nod to the 90s, expect vibrant colors and iconic rhythms that resonate with the

soul. Guests will be captivated not only by the ambiance but by the celebrity guest host Jasmine Guy, renowned for her iconic role as “Whitley” on the beloved TV show “A Different World.”

The evening unfurls with a captivating cocktail hour from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, followed by the grand reveal as the terrace doors open at 9:30 PM. Expect soul-stirring keynote speeches, electrifying performances, and a formal gala that resonates with unity and inspiration.

Adding an extra layer of glamour, the red carpet will be graced by K.G. CEO of Co-sign magazine and the charismatic Gabrielle Kirven, a prominent socialite and agency owner. Guiding the evening’s journey will be the magnetic personality “Nina the EMCEE,” while the beats will be spun by K104’s very own DJ Tazia.

Beyond the glamour, Growncoming 2023 Gala remains dedicated to its philosophy of giving back. The event extends its support to the Dallas Black Firefighters Association, infusing deeper meaning into this spectacular celebration.

Journalists and media outlets are invited to capture the essence of this gala, an event that merges elegance, empowerment, and community spirit.

For more details on Growncoming 2023 Gala, sponsorship opportunities, and press inquiries, please visit BESCGrowncoming.com or contact Morgan Peaks at blackexcellencesocialclub@gmail.com.