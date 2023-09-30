Bill Duke (Predator, Commando, Black-Lightning) joins ensemble cast Mallian Butler (Black-ish, Family Reunion), Tony Williams (Wonder London), Ryon Thomas (The Missing), Valoneecia Tolbert (Tales of a Blerd Ballerina), Jean Charles, Gurie Sheffield, Jr. (Yellowstone, Bass Reeves), Corey Pratt (The Cure), etc. in the feature- length film, Premonition.

Co-Written, Co-Directed and Produced by Mahalia Jackson-Butler, CEO at Axiom Talent Management and Productions, LLC, Premonition follows a teen girl, Camilla Hardin (Mallian Butler), who becomes the object of a nightmarishly twisted, serial killer’s deadly affection. While recovering from the recent disappearance of her best friend, she and her family’s journey back to normalcy is interrupted by her sudden onset of premonitions.

Ultimately, a disturbing premonition raises awareness of her impending abduction, and possible murder. Out of time and options, Camilla faces the nearly impossible task of convincing her parents that her premonitions are real. If she fails, then she’ll face certain death.

Executive Producers are Mahalia Jackson-Butler, Merrick Butler, Sr., and Mallian Butler. Co-Written by award- winning, bestselling novelist, Brian W. Smith and co-directed by Kirtana Banskota.

Premonition will be released by iNDEMAND in association with Comcast/Xfinity, Charter/Spectrum and Cox Communications, GoogleTV, Verizon Fios, Vubiquity, Vudu/Fandango beginning October 1, 2023.

Film Release Schedule:

Charter/Spectrum: 10/1/2023

Comcast/Xfinity: 10/1/2023

Cox Communications: 10/1/2023

Vubiquity: 10/15/2023

Verizon Fios: 10/15/2023

Vudu: 10/27/2023

Tubi: 1/1/2024

Google TV: 1/16/24

