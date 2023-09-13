Christen Reyes is a BFA recipient from Howard University, and a proud legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She has had the opportunity to work with Camille A. Brown, Hope Boykin, Ray Mercer, Kim Bears-Bailey, and a host of many others. She has also had the privilege to perform works choreographed by Pearl Primus, and Ronald K. Brown. Reyes has performed with Alfre Woodard at the Lincoln Memorial for Constitution Day and at the two Inaugural Celebrations for the re-election of President Barack Obama, an opportunity she was grateful for.

Reyes also performed with Anthony Hamilton on TV1’s A Christmas Special. Mrs. Reyes served as a dancer with Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Encore! for 3 seasons, simultaneously serving as the rehearsal assistant for 2 of those seasons.

After the completion of dancing for 3 seasons, she then served as Artistic Assistant for DBDT: Encore! She was a principal dancer with the Dallas Opera, as well as performing national and international tours with DBDT: Encore! Christen was a featured choreographer for Deeply Rooted Dance Theatre’s Emerging Choreographer’s program during the summer of 2017.

She served as the Director of the Junior Performing Ensemble within the Dallas Black Dance Academy from 2017-2020 and is currently the Founder and Director of Dance at I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA.

She is a certified Horton Technique teacher and enjoys her time teaching and coaching this next generation of dancers!