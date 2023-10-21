By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Kenneth Chesebro, the former attorney to Donald Trump, has admitted his guilt to charges involving attempts to overturn the twice-impeached ex-president’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Chesebro, one of 18 people charged along with Trump under the state’s anti-racketeering law, made a last-minute plea deal, confessing to a felony charge of conspiracy to file false documents. Chesebro’s plea followed fellow attorney Sidney Powell’s guilty plea to six misdemeanor counts.

Chesebro’s deal with prosecutors includes five years of probation, 100 hours of community service, a $5,000 restitution, a written apology to Georgia’s residents, and a commitment to truthful testimony in any subsequent trials.

His and Powell’s pleas, along with a prior plea from a bail bondsman last month, mark significant victories for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who secured racketeering indictments in August against 19 people, including Trump, who faces a total of 91 felony accounts in four jurisdictions. In addition to four indictments against him this year, a civil jury found Trump responsible for sexually assaulting a journalist, and a New York judge ruled that he illegally embellished his wealth to secure better loan and insurance rates.

The latest plea agreement also ensures Chesebro publicly acknowledges his involvement and eliminates the uncertainty of a jury trial. Additionally, it compels him to disclose communications with Trump’s campaign lawyers and close associates, including co-defendant Rudy Giuliani.

Powell will serve six years on probation, pay a $6,000 fine, and write an apology letter to Georgia and its residents. She has also provided a statement for the prosecution and pledged to testify truthfully in future proceedings against her co-defendants.

Bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall entered a guilty plea to five misdemeanor charges the previous month. He received a five-year probation sentence and committed to testify in forthcoming proceedings.