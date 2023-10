Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Sept. 21, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.19%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Dallas metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#30. Aurora, TX

– Typical home value: $531,749

– 1-year price change: -2.4%

– 5-year price change: +49.8%

#29. Annetta, TX

– Typical home value: $538,701

– 1-year price change: -0.5%

– 5-year price change: +52.4%

#28. Talty, TX

– Typical home value: $545,665

– 1-year price change: -0.1%

– 5-year price change: +58.9%

#27. Saint Paul, TX

– Typical home value: $557,735

– 1-year price change: -3.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.8%

#26. Celina, TX

– Typical home value: $561,913

– 1-year price change: -6.1%

– 5-year price change: +62.6%

#25. Highland Village, TX

– Typical home value: $577,697

– 1-year price change: +0.3%

– 5-year price change: +52.9%

#24. Murphy, TX

– Typical home value: $593,876

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +58.4%

#23. Flower Mound, TX

– Typical home value: $597,843

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.9%

#22. Coppell, TX

– Typical home value: $613,245

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +48.0%

#21. Lantana, TX

– Typical home value: $620,612

– 1-year price change: -3.1%

– 5-year price change: +54.9%

#20. Keller, TX

– Typical home value: $621,602

– 1-year price change: -0.6%

– 5-year price change: +54.4%

#19. Sunnyvale, TX

– Typical home value: $648,606

– 1-year price change: +0.0%

– 5-year price change: +52.3%

#18. Fairview, TX

– Typical home value: $657,344

– 1-year price change: -0.7%

– 5-year price change: +51.3%

#17. Argyle, TX

– Typical home value: $666,426

– 1-year price change: -2.7%

– 5-year price change: +63.3%

#16. Frisco, TX

– Typical home value: $669,998

– 1-year price change: -3.1%

– 5-year price change: +60.2%

#15. Trophy Club, TX

– Typical home value: $676,311

– 1-year price change: -0.1%

– 5-year price change: +58.3%

#14. Heath, TX

– Typical home value: $734,024

– 1-year price change: -1.7%

– 5-year price change: +58.6%

#13. Pecan Acres, TX

– Typical home value: $748,228

– 1-year price change: -2.5%

– 5-year price change: +60.4%

#12. Prosper, TX

– Typical home value: $782,677

– 1-year price change: -5.6%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

#11. Double Oak, TX

– Typical home value: $790,820

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +61.4%

#10. Colleyville, TX

– Typical home value: $851,064

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +57.1%

#9. Copper Canyon, TX

– Typical home value: $881,711

– 1-year price change: -2.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.2%

#8. Parker, TX

– Typical home value: $1,034,322

– 1-year price change: -2.4%

– 5-year price change: +66.0%

#7. Lucas, TX

– Typical home value: $1,052,559

– 1-year price change: -3.9%

– 5-year price change: +66.9%

#6. Southlake, TX

– Typical home value: $1,186,969

– 1-year price change: -1.9%

– 5-year price change: +68.5%

#5. Bartonville, TX

– Typical home value: $1,276,685

– 1-year price change: -3.9%

– 5-year price change: +71.3%

#4. Westlake, TX

– Typical home value: $1,699,448

– 1-year price change: -4.1%

– 5-year price change: +68.1%

#3. University Park, TX

– Typical home value: $2,043,050

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +59.2%

#2. Westover Hills, TX

– Typical home value: $2,104,213

– 1-year price change: -3.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.1%

#1. Highland Park, TX

– Typical home value: $2,480,921

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +65.3%

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 379 metros.