The City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions is pleased to announce with partners that the R.E.A.L. Time Rehousing Initiative (RTR), launched in October of 2021 as the Dallas R.E.A.L. Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative (DRTRR), has reached a milestone with rehousing 2,700 of our unsheltered neighbors. More people are being housed by this initiative, now known as the RTR, than ever before with a new goal of housing 6,000 individuals cumulatively by the end of 2025. These accomplishments have been made possible by the collaborations between public and private partners, which have helped to reduce inefficiencies and overcome challenges more quickly.

The number of homeless neighbors in the Dallas area is declining as a result of this program, and the amount of government funding allocated to the area to continue and grow similar initiatives is also positively impacted. Both chronic and unsheltered homelessness fell by 32% and 14% respectively, in the first year of the program.

“The R.E.A.L. Time Rehousing Initiative gave us an incredible opportunity to reduce homelessness in our community and it is producing results. The City of Dallas will continue to invest and support solutions that are proven to reduce homelessness in our city,” said T.C. Broadnax, City of Dallas City Manager.

The updated impacts of this strategy will be released in January 2024 during the next Point-in-Time (PIT) count. The All-Neighbors Coalition has received an additional $36.4 million in new government money over the past year, which will raise yearly financing for the organization by 70% moving ahead. Because of this, the City of Dallas, Housing Forward and the All-Neighbors Coalition will keep up their expedited rehousing efforts, with the next milestone set at 6,000 individuals by 2025.