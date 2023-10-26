Jaurdane Ivory is a visionary storyteller, creative artist, author, and media curator. She harnesses her life experiences to fuel her passion for addressing crucial issues affecting women in leadership, entrepreneurs, and underrepresented creators. With roots in Dallas, Texas by way of Washington D.C., Ivory takes great pride in being an industry educator, thought leader, content creator, and creative mastermind.

Professionally known as J Ivory, she possesses an impressive portfolio, initially starting her career as a celebrity makeup artist. Her exceptional work has graced the faces of notable individuals such as Sheryl Brady, Priscilla Shirer, Sherri Shepherd, and Kym Whitley to name a few. As her creative career progressed, clients began to recognize that she was more than just a makeup artist; she was a creative director.

You have likely come across her work through local and national brand partnerships and original content collaborations. Brands such as Adobe, Hulu, Lexus, Walmart, and Kohls have experienced the energy and mobilization she brings to her audience. Ivory shares valuable resources, business tips, and authentic lifestyle content that ignites the hearts and minds of fellow creatives.

With a social media following of over 375,000, Ivory’s goal is to inspire her tribe to pursue lives filled with passion and purpose. She accomplishes this with mastery, and her latest creation, the “Everyday Affirmations Journal,” allows her followers to discover and embrace their self-love journey. This journal is now available for purchase, serving as a tangible tool for personal growth and reflection.