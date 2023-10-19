With over 20 years of experience in the transportation industry, Kierra Henderson, often referred to as “The Trucking Guru,” stands as a titan in her field. Leading an impressive fleet of 140+ trucks, Kierra also heads a multi-million dollar brokerage and dispatching company, making her a ubiquitous presence in the sector. Her self-made success has garnered over $100 million in revenue, and she has guided over 20 individuals to become millionaires through her online coaching and mentoring sessions.

Starting as an independent dispatcher, Henderson quickly climbed the ranks, transitioning through fleet management and ownership before expanding into brokerage, dispatching, and specialized coaching. As a social media influencer, Kierra’s core mission is to empower women, felons, and people of color, providing them with the necessary insights and tools to excel in the transportation industry and create a legacy of generational wealth.

As a testament to her unparalleled expertise, Kierra has been featured on several prominent podcasts such as FreightWaves, Black Wealth Renaissance, Lead Pedal Podcast, Willie D Live, Reallyfe Street Starz, The Dash Podcast, and Truck n’ Hustle.

Henderson’s success in the transportation industry is a testament to her hard work and determination. Her experience in fleet management and ownership has given her a unique perspective on how to effectively navigate the industry. Through her brokerage and dispatching services, Kierra has been able to provide top-notch service to her clients, ensuring that their shipments are always delivered on time and within budget.

In addition to her professional success, Henderson has also become a prominent figure on social media. As a social media influencer, she has made it her mission to empower women, felons, and people of color who are interested in pursuing a career in transportation. Through her content, Kierra shares valuable insights and tools that are essential for success in the industry.

Henderson’s coaching services are particularly noteworthy. With her specialized coaching, she is able to provide personalized guidance and support to individuals who are just starting out in the industry. Her coaching focuses on areas such as financial management, business planning, and networking, all of which are key to building a successful career in transportation.

Overall, her dedication to empowering others and her expertise in the transportation industry have made her a valuable asset to anyone looking to enter the field. Her commitment to creating a legacy of generational wealth is truly inspiring and serves as a reminder that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.