Embracing the giving spirit this holiday season, Dream Center Dallas will be providing Thanksgiving meals to the community.

“The community that we serve is one of the highest need neighborhoods in Dallas and everyone should have the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones. We don’t want anyone to not be able to enjoy this special day due to lack of resources,” Kacie Kintz, Dream Center Dallas director, said.

Dream Center Dallas will be passing out 5,000 meals during their annual free drive thru event on Nov. 22 starting at 1 p.m. The meals will consist of common Thanksgiving foods including dessert, and attendees can choose to either drive through or walk up and grab the ready-to-go meals.

Meals will be available while supplies last, and there is no need to register. Everyone is encouraged to come out and partake in this event that aims to give a “spotlight of hope to people who need it most”, according to Kintz.

Kintz said this event aligns with the organization’s purpose which is to offer people the opportunity to experience “outrageous generosity and unconditional love.”

Pastors Dustin and Jamie Bates developed Dream Center Dallas in 2020 after collaborating with LA Dream Center. The organization provides those in Dallas with services and resources related to education, homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, abuse and human trafficking. Some of their programs include: Adopt a Blocks, Community Nights, Food Distribution Routes, Men’s Discipleship and Prison Ministry.

Dream Center Dallas wants to be a source of holiday joy and encouragement this Thanksgiving. Their unifying efforts are being made to establish a sense of gratefulness and compassion within the community moving forward.

“As the holiday season approaches we believe that everyone deserves a warm and nourishing meal on Thanksgiving Day and every day,” Kintz said. “We’re thrilled to host this special event at Dream Center Dallas, where we can come together to give thanks and show love to our community.”

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering for the event. Those interested in donating to the drive, click here. The event will take place in the parking lot of Dream Center Dallas’ building, located at 1900 S. Ewing Ave in Dallas. Attendees should keep in mind that the lot is currently being renovated.