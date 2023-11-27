“Still waters run deep” is a phrase that I’ve heard frequently and always been intrigued by. Maybe it’s because one of my fondest childhood memories was playing on the beach with my family when I was four years old. I remember the sand being hot and my older sister almost getting pulled under by a mysterious sea creature. She said it was something that grabbed her leg and she felt like she was getting pulled down. I still think it was just seaweed wrapped around her leg.

Even though I was young, I still remember being mesmerized by the water. I thought it was so beautiful. Now that I’m older, I can see that the phrase “still waters run deep” might explain my fascination with beaches and the ocean. I always wondered, “what were those ships doing sailing so peacefully miles away from the shore?’ Additionally, “still waters run deep” means that when someone is quiet that usually means there is more than meets the eye and that their exterior might mask something else more.

Think of how many times we’ve heard on the news that someone committed a crime. Inevitably, a neighbor will be interviewed and say, “I had no idea he was like that…he was always so quiet!” Still waters running deep. Remember, what looks calm on the outside might hide lots of activity in the heart and mind.

Lately, I’ve participated in conversations with women and men who are wondering where is that spouse that was promised, prophesied, or prayed for years ago. It seems like everything else in life is going in your favor: great job, new house, awesome car. But there’s this one area where there seems to be silence and inactivity…the love life: no dates worth remembering and no relationships worth keeping. Commercials and videos full of images of happy couples and families may make it worse for some as they long to have someone to love and be loved by.

Recently released statistics show that more women are choosing to remain single longer. And in the case of African American women, only 30% are in legal marriages. For that 70% who are never married or divorced, there’s got to be some times of stillness. The question shouldn’t be where is your man or woman. The question should be what do you do in the stillness of singleness…when you don’t hear anything from God…not even, “I’m with you, my child?”

Psalm 23:1-2 says, “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.” It may seem that when any part of your life is still, it’s a perfect opportunity to go deeper into the word of God. Go deeper in your commitment to serving him in your local church home. Go deeper in your times of intimacy and prayer. That’s where God (and his higher standards for your life) has led you.

Shewanda Riley is a Dallas, Texas based author of “Love Hangover: Moving from Pain to Purpose After a Relationship Ends” and “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.” Email her at preservedbypurpose@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @shewanda.