My name is Azia, and I am a woman that wears many hats, going in a lot of directions.

Thankfully I have learned the art of being present, taking a pause, and realizing the power that my pause and your pause holds.

In addition to Power 2 Pause, I have a degree in Dance Education with Private Studio teaching and was an eye care professional for 17 years. My family is the reason why I do everything, as a wife and mother of two it is my job to show up as my best self for them. My pause helps me do that. It helps me juggle all things in my life. I partner with women to provide practical tools that promote calm. I am passionate about creating a community where you can come feel seen, safe and supported.