Crystal Knight is a passionate stylist, salon owner, loving wife, and devoted mother from New Orleans, LA. Knight began her journey in the beauty industry at 18, straight out of high school, and expanded her expertise by becoming a Cosmetology Instructor at the Aveda Institute. After leaving New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas Woman’s University when she moved to Dallas, TX.

Knight’s commitment to excellence is evident through her continuous pursuit of skills enhancement. She attends numerous industry seminars, workshops, and events, collaborating with professionals worldwide and receiving advanced training from Aveda Institute and Vidal Sassoon Academy.

Her expertise shines through her ability to create unique experiences, offering personalized hairstyles, precision haircuts, custom hair coloring, facial waxing, and flawless makeup applications.