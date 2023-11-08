Natalynne Walton graduated from Texas Women’s University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. Walton taught 13 years with Dallas ISD and 2 years with Hartford Public Schools in Hartford, CT. During her years teaching she was voted Teacher of the Year at J.P. Starks Elementary School and was the recipient of the Golden Apple Award in Hartford, CT. She is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. In 2005 she founded and incorporated Hopeful Solutions to help single mothers who had stopped using drugs and were seeking housing and recovery support while living a self-sufficient life with their children. She has been certified by the State of Texas as a Peer Recovery Support Specialist.

In 2008 she began serving families of Hopeful Solutions and continues to serve in the capacity of Founder/Executive Director. In 2020 she received her Master’s degree in Social Work from Texas A&M –Commerce University and in 2021 she became an LMSW. Ms. Walton has also served as an admissions counselor for the Men’s Homeless Shelter for Salvation Army- Carr P. Collins in Dallas Texas for 6 years. She has worked as a Qualified Mental Health Professional with Metrocare Services in Dallas, Texas. Currently, in addition to being the founder and executive director of Hopeful Solutions, she is manager of Community Affairs- Education and Community Advocacy with the State Fair of Texas. Since June 2003 Walton has been drug and alcohol-free and has been living a successful life in recovery.