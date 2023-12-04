By Aziah Siid

Originally appeared in Word in Black

When it’s gametime, our favorite NBA stars tear up the court in pursuit of a win. We see them showing out at the All-Star Game and dunking on competitors like it’s nobody’s business. But these professional athletes don’t just care about becoming world champions and breaking scoring records. They care about student achievement, too.

Here are four NBA stars dedicated to making a difference in K-12 education:

1. Jalen Rose

More than a decade ago, former NBA player Jalen Rose co-launched a charter high school, the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, in his hometown of Detroit. Through their college prep curriculum, access to AP courses, summer learning adventures that include both paid and unpaid internships, and the self-regulatory code of conduct, Rose aims to have students walk in as learners, and walk out as leaders.

The school is tuition free, open enrollment, and currently serving 410 students. According to their website, their graduation rate stands at 97%, with a 100% college and post-secondary acceptance rate.

Rose, now a sports analyst for ESPN, is president of the school’s board of directors and remains involved in day-to-day operations by mentoring students and leading fundraising efforts.

2. LeBron James

Fully backed by The LeBron James Family Foundation, the I Promise School in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, provides opportunities for kids who were never given a real chance at academic success to thrive. The public school implements specialized programming like longer school days, a robust STEM curriculum, and a “We Are Family” philosophy, which is specifically tailored to these students to create a culture conducive to social-emotional learning.

The school opened its doors to Akron’s most at-risk students — all of which were not meeting proficiency levels in math or reading. Although operated by Akron Public Schools, IPS is taking a first-of-its-kind approach to dismantling the systematic barriers that impede both student and family success.

Believing that education starts at home, the I PROMISE School places an intentional focus on family engagement and dedicates extensive resources to supporting families. A Family on campus provides resources, including an individualized I Promise Family Care Plan that helps folks navigate daily challenges and facilitate long-term planning. GED and job training services for parents are also provided.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently celebrated10 years of partnership between the Los Angeles Unified School District and his nonprofit organization, the Skyhook Foundation, which brings outdoor STEAM opportunities to underserved children.

The organization, which was founded in 2009, partners with the district to expose fourth and fifth-graders from diverse racial and socio-economic backgrounds to the outdoors and environmental issues. With a curriculum developed by UCLA and NASA, students get a hands-on, immersive experience

By attending a five-day, four-night camp in the Angeles National Forest, 30 minutes north of Los Angeles.

4. Shaquille O’Neal

O’Neal is the lead investor in Edsoma, an AI-powered reading, education, and communication platform for children. The NBA star teamed up with Edsoma CEO Kyle Wallgren, who says the startup’s goal is to teach one million kids to read. Wallgren told TechCrunch in September that during Edsoma’s first month of launching, the company onboarded 300 students.

Wallgren also said he and O’Neal want to ensure that children from every type of environment have access to education — and if another pandemic were to happen, they want to ensure children who are unable to afford tutors would still have access to education.