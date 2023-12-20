Dallas, TX (December 18, 2023) – BOOMSquad Records will host their inaugural toy drive on Saturday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. This year, the event will take place at Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, near the Redbird Executive airport. This family friendly event features a toy giveaway for registered participants, music, food, and a chance to win raffle prizes.

“I was raised to believe that we are blessed to be a blessing to others,” BOOMSquad Records Founder Julian Mason a.k.a LilJuMadeDaBeat said. “The past few years I’ve been blessed beyond measure and I wanted to be able to give back to the community that’s given me so much.”

Attendees will have the chance to win raffle prizes such as PS5, XBOX, Series X, and Nintendo in addition to the toys that will be given. This is the first year BOOMSquad Records has hosted this event however they say it will not be their last.

“This is our community. We grew up here, we played here, and we have memories here.” said BOOMSquad Records producer Lajun Wesley a.k.a Juan Moneaz “We’re doing this because we believe it’s important for kids to see people that look like them doing good in their neighborhood.”

This event is free to the public, however participants are required to register. Visit https://shorturl.at/nqwW7 for more information.