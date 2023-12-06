Two-time Grammy Award winner and jazz vocalist Samara Joy is embodying the reason for the season through her and her family’s musical stylings in her upcoming holiday show, which makes its way to Dallas Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

“Hopefully they can see and feel the peace, the joy and the love that’s onstage,” Joy said.

The featured performer on The Jazz Cruise ’23 and Botti at Sea ’24 will be having a matinee performance of her show Samara Joy: A Joyful Holiday featuring the McLendon Family at the Longhorn Ballroom.

Photo Credit: Meredith Truax

Produced by Jazz Cruises, the concert will consist of a well-balanced convergence of musical genres including gospel, soul and jazz, along with a multi-generational blend of Joy’s talent-filled family. Attendees can expect to vibe out to an experience where Joy is doing what she loves with the people she loves with vocals from her father, Antonio McLendon, her uncle Laurone McLendon and her cousins Tiera Lovell Rowe and Alana Alexander.

The Bronx native comes from a dynasty of singers, with her grandparents being founders of the Philadelphia gospel group The Savettes and her father touring with gospel artist Andrae Crouch as a bassist and vocalist.

Concertgoers will get the chance to hear all of the songs from Joy’s Christmas EP along with many diverse styles and tempos offered throughout this performance. Musical surprises are definitely in store for those attending.

Joy mentioned that attendees should pay attention to the setlist, who would be leading which songs for the band and how everybody’s voices sound and blend together to truly get the most out of this concert.

“People can expect to have a full experience when they come to the show,” Joy said. “They’re not going to be left lacking or missing out on anything.”

The holidays are known for spending time with loved ones, and Joy gets the opportunity to have “scheduled family time” on stage with the lineage that impacted her and her passion for Christmas music most.

Joy grew up always singing with her family during the holidays, which also made her fall in love with Christmas music. She developed an admiration for artists’ interpretations of Christmas songs, noting notable singers with holiday hits like Kirk Franklin, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige.

Photo Credit: Meredith Truax

She went on her first Christmas tour last year, with four dates in December. She desired singing alongside her family and decided to incorporate them into her set as a trial run for future performances. After having one of the most fulfilling experiences performing with her family on that tour and realizing just how much she was away from them since she was always on the road, Joy knew it was time to expose the world to the love her and her family shared for each other and music.

“I want to be able to honor them on recording and onstage and show people what I’ve got the chance to learn from and be inspired by all my life,” Joy said.

Joy’s Christmas EP gives her a chance to share her take on some prominent holiday songs with the world. The EP showcases a repertoire filled with classic hits like “ Oh, Holy Night”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song”, and some that may not be deemed as standard songs during the Christmas season including “Warm in December

and “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Me.” It offers listeners a mixture of songs that can be recognized quickly and music that can get the acknowledgment it deserves with the help of Joy and her family.

Although she cited the common challenge music artists may face with adding their own spin to holiday classics while still making sure people know the tune, Joy expressed her confidence in her family’s ability to add their own authentic twist to these songs.

“We already have our own unique sound and our own unique voices,” Joy said. “So it doesn’t take much for us to sing a song and have it interpreted in our own way because that’s just what we do with everything.”

Joy’s success has seen significant heights with her winning Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album. Her holiday EP proves to be an extension of her award-winning album, “Linger Awhile”, with some linking elements including the band that was used and the timeframe of the recordings.

As a growing artist, Joy sees the development of her voice even from the first time she recorded the EP. She notes the youthfulness she had in her voice at the time that may connect her holiday EP and “Linger Awhile”, and although she said lacked the confidence back then to execute some of the ideas she had, she’s looking to embrace and display her musical growth with this upcoming live performance.

Photo Credit: Meredith Truax

“Hopefully now with this live show people can hear a more mature or confident expression.” Joy said.

Joy’s album “Linger Awhile” is being reissued by Verve as a deluxe edition with never-before-heard b-sides and alternate arrangements.

With this tour, Joy and her family aim to remind people there’s light at the end of the tunnel while giving them that extra push they need to finish off the year strong. They’re pushing for unity and compassion this holiday season with their unique family music experience.

“We wanted to have authenticity, and we wanted to connect with people,” Joy said.

Tickets to Samara Joy “A Joyful Holiday” featuring the McLendon Family are available now and can be purchased on the Longhorn Ballroom’s website. All ages are welcome.