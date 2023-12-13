By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, celebrated for his compelling performances in iconic television series such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” has died at 61 after a brief illness. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, first confirmed the news to Variety.

A two-time Emmy winner, Braugher gained widespread acclaim for portraying Captain Raymond Holt in the police procedural comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from 2013 to 2021. Braugher’s character, an officer who appeared tough but displayed his care for all, was paired with Andy Samberg’s Detective Jack Peralta, the polar opposite of Holt.

Many may recall Braugher’s role as Detective Frank Pembleton on NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street,” which earned him the title of lead actor Emmy in 1998 when he departed from the series. In the critically acclaimed police drama that Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana, and David Simon created, Braugher stood out due to his intense performances.

In addition to his Emmy successes, Braugher received acclaim for his role as a master criminal in the FX series “Thief,” for which he earned another Emmy in 2006. His multifaceted career prompted reflection on the complex portrayal of police officers in the media, as discussed in a 2020 Variety cover story where he emphasized the need to address the depiction of law enforcement on television collectively.

Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University before pursuing drama at the Juilliard School. His career began with a notable role as a Union soldier in the film “Glory,” portraying Thomas Searles, a free Black man who joined the first Black regiment. From there, he seamlessly transitioned to television, notably appearing in “Kojak,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Hack,” and “House, M.D.”

Braugher’s versatility extended to the big screen, where he left an indelible mark with roles in films such as “City of Angels,” “Frequency,” “Poseidon,” “Primal Fear,” “Duets,” “The Mist,” “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “Salt,” and “The Gambler.”

His wife, Ami Brabson, who also starred in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and their three children survive him.