By Brianna Patt

Food deserts appear to be hindering the success of Black students in both a K-12 environment and at home.

Food Deserts & the Black Community

In a 2021 study conducted by Naydia B. Rowe titled, “Food Deserts and Faulty Foundations: How Urban Food Deserts Impact Childhood Development and Education.” In it, Rowe states that in the United States, over 10% of households with children are food insecure. In another study conducted by Colon-Ramos in 2018, it was found that the majority of Black caregivers lived in neighborhoods with only one grocery store, with their local market described as small and packed. Caregivers in Washington D.C. also pointed out the differences between their neighborhood grocery stores and those in more wealthy neighborhoods, observing that they are often better stocked than those in their local market. These food deserts extend into and continue to be prevalent throughout the South Dallas area, with District 8 councilmember Terrell Atkins stating in an April article that Redbrd residents have been hoping for a grocery store for quite some time.

“The people at Redbird have been hoping for a grocery store for two decades,” Atkins said to KERA.

This food insecurity throughout urban neighborhoods has inevitably impacted not only the health of Black students, but their academic ability as well.

The Effects of Food Insecurity

In Rowe’s study, she cites a 2015 study by Rubinstein, finding that students who had food security were more likely to perform well academically in comparison to those who were food insecure. Food insecure children are also more likely to develop chronic illnesses as well. The American Youth Policy Forum found that children in food insecure households are more likely than their food secure peers to fall behind in their cognitive, emotional and physical development.

These issues can bleed into a students test scores, the News Medical & Life Sciences found that more persistent and intense food insecurity could be linked to lower test scores, even showing that mild forms of food insecurity can be damaging to children’s education. Food insecurity can also result in increased distress. Children within the study pointed to several points of concern for them like not having enough food, anger & frustration due to not having enough food, and embarrassment in regards to their food insecurity. One student spoke about the food insecurity he observed in his own home with his mother, noting her sacrifices for his needs.

“Sometimes, my mom didn’t eat because we had to eat. She sacrificed eating her meal for us to eat our meal… She never tells me. She just lets us eat and she eats the leftovers that we didn’t eat,” he said.

The effects of food insecurity can also work in conjunction with other issues that take place in a food insecure environment, as the UT School of Public Health points out. Those include low wages, housing expenses, medical expenses, social isolation and ecological/sociological disadvantages.

Tackling the Effects of Food Insecurity

With food insecurity harming children psychologically, emotionally and academically, what can be done to effectively tackle its pervasiveness?

Currently, an incentive development is currently underway, with over $5 million dollars put towards a full service Tom Thumb. As Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King points out, this would allow residents to purchase groceries without ever leaving their neighborhood.

Aside from the free lunches offered during school, churches such as Oak Cliff’s Mission Church which specifically offers food for families within the Dallas Independent School District. You can also use the North Texas Food Banks search tool to find your local food bank.

As Atkins points out however, the movement away from food insecurity is going to take continuous funding. This funding will not just pull us away from food insecurity, but a move towards improved quality of life.

“It’s not just about a grocery store. It’s about quality of life. It’s about infrastructure,” Council Member Atkins said.