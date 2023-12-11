By Anisssa Durham

An initiative to support HBCU students with sexual and reproductive health care launched Dec 1. The program is spearheaded by Power to Decide, a national organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for people who have the most barriers to access.

As access to reproductive health care becomes increasingly restricted, the organization is prioritizing one of the most impacted groups — Black students. The program, Beyond the Sheets, takes an innovative approach to sexual and reproductive care. Instead of leading the charge with the typical physicians and educators, Power to Decide provides resources to let students take the lead.

JeNeen Anderson, senior director of health equity at the organization, says part of their focus on HBCUs is because she graduated from one. Her love for HBCUs and the vitality they play in the Black community was enough reason to center their approach on the Black student experience.

The initiative comes at a time when access to education about sexual and reproductive health care is more important than ever as the nation debates what sexual health should be taught in schools, and whether abortion and contraceptive care should be restricted.

Word In Black sat down with Anderson, who shared more about this initiative and its importance to the health of young Black people. Comments were condensed and edited for clarity.

Word In Black: Tell me about how this initiative got started. Why did Power to Decide decide to spearhead this with HBCUs?

Anderson: If you look at what is going on in our country regarding sexual and reproductive health, with the reversal of Roe, the effects are taking place where HBCUs are located. HBCUs are also underfunded, but they are pillars of the community.

They’re really positioned to fill in the gaps for students where their local communities have become sexual and reproductive health deserts. It just makes sense to have a specific initiative that really focuses on HBCUs.

One part of the reason is that nearly three-quarters, about 72 HBCUs, are located in states with banned or mostly banned abortion care. On top of that, many are also located in areas with contraceptive deserts and maternal care deserts.

Of the 19 states that house HBCUs, some level of abortion bans exist in 14 of those states. With increased restrictions in southern states.

Word In Black: Why is it so important that college students are educated about their sexual and reproductive health options?

Anderson: I always say and tell young people, that health is wealth. We just want to make sure that they have all the information that they need to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. And to have full autonomy of their bodies. We want them to be able to thrive.

These are young people who are studying their majors and looking ahead to getting started in their careers. Part of them thriving is understanding their health and making sure they understand their options out there.

Word In Black: Power to Decide launched this initiative on Dec 1, in part, because it coincides with World AIDS Day. Why was it important to do that?

Anderson: If you look at the statistics of HIV in the Black community, half of the new cases of HIV are in the South. And a vast majority of our HBCUs are located in the South. We wanted to make sure that young people understood the importance of this awareness day.

And we wanted to give light to this awareness day and make sure young people know that HIV is still alive and well in this country. It does have a huge effect on the Black community and where our HBCUs are located.

Word In Black: What will HBCU student ambassadors do?

Anderson: We are currently working with 10 student ambassadors from five different schools. This is a pilot program, in terms of what the ambassadors will be doing. So, we have three key areas of this program: social media, campus events, and we’re helping them build out a contraceptive access and information program within their communities.

Through social media, they’ll be using their influence to engage with their peers online to promote awareness and access related to sexual and reproductive well-being. Organizing campus events is a way to create safe and non-judgmental spaces where students will be encouraged to have open dialogue.

And we’ll be connecting students to resources, including emergency contraception, safer sex materials, and condoms. Along with important educational materials. This is all free for students.

We believe in providing young people with information and resources and giving them the opportunities to lead. Which will hopefully have cultural change on their campuses and their communities.