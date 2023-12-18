In addition to thinking of what you want to buy loved ones and friends for Christmas, some of you may be spending this time of the year thinking about your life this past year…with a tinge of regret. Or you may be thinking about how you became healthier emotionally, spiritually, and physically this year. I’d like to share three questions that I believe led to the gift of a better me and most importantly, improved my relationship with God this past year: “Who am I?” “What do I want?” and “Where have I been?”

1. Who am I? – More than the others, this forced me to be honest about who I was spiritually, relationally, emotionally, physically, and professionally. Regardless of my achievements or failures, I was reminded that who I thought I was always had to be asked in relation to what God said about me. Psalm 139:14 backs this up when it says, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

2. What do I want? – I think the phrase that I uttered the most this past year was “I want things to be different.” I had to make sure that the changes were made gradually (which allowed me to learn patience). This could have meant something as insignificant as different clothes or trying out different food. In other words, find what fits you best. Find the right attitude and perspective that fits you. Just because everyone around you is complaining doesn’t mean you have to do so. Psalm 37:4 encourages us to “Delight yourself in the LORD and he will give you the desires of your heart.

3. Where have I been? – This proved to be a tough one. There was always the temptation to leave out key details of those places (good and bad) in order to make my current situation seem better. But the fruit of poor decisions always gives the story away. Thankfully, God’s grace and mercy still covered me. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

What does all of this have to do with Christmas? As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, rather than spending money on things you don’t really need, give yourself a gift that truly keeps on giving. Start by asking yourself those three questions. A guest minister at a church I attended years ago said that It’s because of God’s great love for us that we should love ourselves enough to give the best gift we can give anybody: a healthier emotional state, renewed mind, and restored relationship with God. In other words, the gift of a better me!

Have a Merry Christmas! May the joy of the Christmas season bring you overwhelming joy, peace, and comfort!

Shewanda Riley is a Dallas, Texas based author of “Love Hangover: Moving From Pain to Purpose After a Relationship Ends” and “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.” Email her at preservedbypurpose@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @shewanda.