Upon meeting Annia Jenkins, it soon becomes apparent that ‘TYPICAL,’ she is not. What you  immediately realize is that she, as cliché as it may sound, is genuinely a people person, with a very  strong personality. By all accounts, Jenkins is an extraordinary woman who enjoys life, celebrates culture,  respects diversity, loves making a difference, and puts forth every effort in being the change she wants to  see. 

Professionally, Jenkins is a Nurse Case Manager who provides medical care and attention for chronically  ill patients and their families. Upon our asking Annia why she chose nursing as a career “When you lend  of yourself to those who don’t have the capacity to lend anything to you, is when giving is the most rewarding,”  is what Annia shares as the reason why. 

She has joined forces with numerous local nonprofits and organizations, sharing in their missions and  actively supports their efforts through her service in the Junior League of Dallas, the Dallas Women’s  Foundation, March of Dimes, Genesis Women’s Shelter, Rays of Light, and the National Conference on  Crimes Against Women. Annia’s charity gala, Krewe de Etoiles, Dallas Mardi Gras, helped raise  thousands of dollars to support the missions of charities in the DFW area.  

Jenkins, the philanthropist, is energized by a great sense of pleasure when she can affect the  collaboration of people from all walks of life, ethnicity and social strata to unite in order to favorably  impact a noteworthy cause. While some say that her significant contributions are those contributions that  she effects for charities, others say that her most significant contribution is the total surrender of “herself” 

to others without apprehension, pause or regret. Annia has received numerous awards and recognitions  for her community service, including; Who’s Who in Black Dallas, Ten Shades of Success, Fashion Stars  for A Cause, The Shannon J Agency “Bleeding Heart” Community Award, Voyage Magazine’s Inspiring  Stories, Rebel Role Model Women of Influence, and featured in Garbed in Modesty, Voyage Dallas,  Good Life Family Magazine, Addison Suite, New York Weekly, CEO Weekly, and the noted international  luxury portal, “Upscale Living Magazine.”  

Jenkins, the serial entrepreneur, is a strong proponent of the empowered woman, and  empowering other women through mentorship focusing on personal courage, survival, and success. Annia encourages women to own who they say they are, and she lectures on that same topic. 

Not wanting to allow any of her talents to go untapped, Annia merged forces with her late mother,  Cynthia Hightower- Jenkins to partner, All Things Beautiful and Co., whose focuses include Luxury  Concierge Services, Luxury Brand Experiences, and Luxury Living. Since the passing of her mother  Cynthia, Annia serves as CEO for ALL THINGS BEAUTIFUL & CO. a premier, luxury portal conceived by  the duo. ALL THINGS BEAUTIFUL & CO. services listing spans the gamut of varying focus, including  brand experiences and concept development, unfathomable events, and a Luxury Concierge Service  that includes; Bespoke Experiences, Luxury Travel, Yacht and Private Jet Charters, Exotic Car Rentals, 

Wine Advisement, Art Procurement, Dinner Parties, and Lifestyle Guidance, all of which allows them use  of the full range of their unencumbered creativity and eclectic style. 

In 2021, Jenkins launched Annia Louisa Luxury Resort Wear Collection in memory of her late mother and  business partner whom she unexpectedly lost days before the planned launch of the brand. When  asked what this unique luxury resort collection means to Jenkins she stated: “The Annia Louisa collection  tells the story of a beautiful mother-daughter relationship. My mother and I loved to travel to exotic  destinations around the world and dreamed of the ones that we would take on next. I launched this brand  in memory of my mother and our journeys together that have now transformed into priceless,  unforgettable moments. Annia Louisa is a luxury brand created for the jet setters and connoisseurs of all  things beautiful.” 

Jenkins enjoys designing and curating statement resort wear pieces inspired by some of the most  elaborate travel destinations around the world. As a nominee for Fashion Group International New York  Rising Star 2023, she has found her niche in marrying luxury, travel, and fashion while encouraging  her clientele to embrace their beauty through bold prints and sultry designs.