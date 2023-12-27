Upon meeting Annia Jenkins, it soon becomes apparent that ‘TYPICAL,’ she is not. What you immediately realize is that she, as cliché as it may sound, is genuinely a people person, with a very strong personality. By all accounts, Jenkins is an extraordinary woman who enjoys life, celebrates culture, respects diversity, loves making a difference, and puts forth every effort in being the change she wants to see.

Professionally, Jenkins is a Nurse Case Manager who provides medical care and attention for chronically ill patients and their families. Upon our asking Annia why she chose nursing as a career “When you lend of yourself to those who don’t have the capacity to lend anything to you, is when giving is the most rewarding,” is what Annia shares as the reason why.

She has joined forces with numerous local nonprofits and organizations, sharing in their missions and actively supports their efforts through her service in the Junior League of Dallas, the Dallas Women’s Foundation, March of Dimes, Genesis Women’s Shelter, Rays of Light, and the National Conference on Crimes Against Women. Annia’s charity gala, Krewe de Etoiles, Dallas Mardi Gras, helped raise thousands of dollars to support the missions of charities in the DFW area.

Jenkins, the philanthropist, is energized by a great sense of pleasure when she can affect the collaboration of people from all walks of life, ethnicity and social strata to unite in order to favorably impact a noteworthy cause. While some say that her significant contributions are those contributions that she effects for charities, others say that her most significant contribution is the total surrender of “herself”

to others without apprehension, pause or regret. Annia has received numerous awards and recognitions for her community service, including; Who’s Who in Black Dallas, Ten Shades of Success, Fashion Stars for A Cause, The Shannon J Agency “Bleeding Heart” Community Award, Voyage Magazine’s Inspiring Stories, Rebel Role Model Women of Influence, and featured in Garbed in Modesty, Voyage Dallas, Good Life Family Magazine, Addison Suite, New York Weekly, CEO Weekly, and the noted international luxury portal, “Upscale Living Magazine.”

Jenkins, the serial entrepreneur, is a strong proponent of the empowered woman, and empowering other women through mentorship focusing on personal courage, survival, and success. Annia encourages women to own who they say they are, and she lectures on that same topic.

Not wanting to allow any of her talents to go untapped, Annia merged forces with her late mother, Cynthia Hightower- Jenkins to partner, All Things Beautiful and Co., whose focuses include Luxury Concierge Services, Luxury Brand Experiences, and Luxury Living. Since the passing of her mother Cynthia, Annia serves as CEO for ALL THINGS BEAUTIFUL & CO. a premier, luxury portal conceived by the duo. ALL THINGS BEAUTIFUL & CO. services listing spans the gamut of varying focus, including brand experiences and concept development, unfathomable events, and a Luxury Concierge Service that includes; Bespoke Experiences, Luxury Travel, Yacht and Private Jet Charters, Exotic Car Rentals,

Wine Advisement, Art Procurement, Dinner Parties, and Lifestyle Guidance, all of which allows them use of the full range of their unencumbered creativity and eclectic style.

In 2021, Jenkins launched Annia Louisa Luxury Resort Wear Collection in memory of her late mother and business partner whom she unexpectedly lost days before the planned launch of the brand. When asked what this unique luxury resort collection means to Jenkins she stated: “The Annia Louisa collection tells the story of a beautiful mother-daughter relationship. My mother and I loved to travel to exotic destinations around the world and dreamed of the ones that we would take on next. I launched this brand in memory of my mother and our journeys together that have now transformed into priceless, unforgettable moments. Annia Louisa is a luxury brand created for the jet setters and connoisseurs of all things beautiful.”

Jenkins enjoys designing and curating statement resort wear pieces inspired by some of the most elaborate travel destinations around the world. As a nominee for Fashion Group International New York Rising Star 2023, she has found her niche in marrying luxury, travel, and fashion while encouraging her clientele to embrace their beauty through bold prints and sultry designs.