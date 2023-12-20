Jasmin Hudson, a passionate and skilled licensed nail technician originally from Detroit, has recently embarked on an exciting journey to Dallas, Texas. At the age of 22, she has already dedicated six years to perfecting the art of nail care and design.

Jazzy Nails is not just a nail salon; it’s a destination for self-expression and pampering. As a licensed nail technician, Hudson takes great pride in providing top-notch nail services that are a perfect blend of artistry and professionalism. Whether you’re looking for a classic manicure or a trendy nail design, Jazzy Nails is your go-to place.

Over the years, Hudson has honed her skills through dedicated practice and formal training. As a result, she has earned her nail technician license, ensuring that she brings the highest level of expertise to every client’s experience. While she may be new to Dallas, she is excited to become a part of this vibrant community. Jazzy Nails is more than just a business; it’s an opportunity for her to connect with the wonderful people of Dallas and provide a welcoming and inclusive space for all. Hudson’s proud to support and uplift her fellow Dallas residents while enhancing their beauty and confidence through exceptional nail services.