Tammy Johnson, the Founder and Executive Director of Empowering the Masses, draws on over 22 years of experience in education and the medical field. Her journey began in a disadvantaged environment, lacking basic nutrition and educational opportunities. Facing the challenges of teen motherhood, Johnson found a turning point while applying for Medicaid in a Dallas County Health and Human Services waiting room. Confronted by the echoes of her upbringing, a sign declaring the cycle of generational poverty struck a chord, propelling Tammy to break free from that pattern.

As a wife, mother and Adjunct Professor at Dallas College, Johnson teaches various courses, from Phlebotomy to EKG Tech and Community Health Worker to Patient Care Technician. Her personal experiences form a powerful connection with her students, motivating them to overcome adversity and strive for a better future. Her commitment to ending the cycle of generational poverty is evident in her multifaceted role, where she not only leads Empowering the Masses but also imparts knowledge and inspiration to those she teaches.