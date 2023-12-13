Trinetta Powell is not just a Licensed Professional Therapist; she’s an emblem of empowerment, a celebrated Speaker, and a Bestselling Author. With 16 years of transformative expertise, she empowers countless individuals, especially women, to find their voice and embrace the power of self-love.

In 2010, Powell embarked on a pivotal journey to Texas, leading to the foundation of Reveal and Restore Counseling, PLLC in 2020. Her practice, a beacon for people of color, challenges the stigma around mental health in marginalized communities. After seeing a need for wellness coaching and training in corporate led to her venture into consulting and coaching for high-achieving women and corporate leaders highlights her dedication to creating spaces of authenticity and deep connection.

As the driving force behind Trinetta Powell Consulting, she designs workshops and programs that transcend education—they revolutionize lives. Her heart-centered leadership approach has reshaped many paths, guiding individuals towards a life of peace, compassion, and authentic self-expression.

Powell’s journey of resilience and triumph deeply connects with her clients, offering more than therapy or coaching—she is a mentor and ally, guiding them from overwhelm to a state of serene empowerment.

Away from her transformative work, Powell indulges in the joys of life, whether curled up with a book under a cozy blanket or grooving at the latest R&B concert with her husband.