Nearly 30 years ago, I decided to learn how to drive a standard transmission so I could have more choices when it came to buying a car. I was very nervous at first because I didn’t want to strip the gears of my friend’s car who was teaching me. Even though I saw him cringe when I shifted gears sooner than was necessary, he was patient enough to teach me one important thing: the car would tell me when to shift by how it sounded and by how it felt.

At first it was hard for me to catch on because I was so focused on shifting based on the speed the car was going. As a result, I couldn’t tell the difference in the way the car sounded in first, second or third gear. However, the more I practiced, I began to notice the different sound the car made when it was ready to shift to a higher gear.

Interestingly, I’ve found myself dealing with similar lessons of being able to sense and then obediently respond to God’s shifts in various areas of my life. Whether it was a change in where I live or the focus of my professional projects, I’ve learned that it’s not enough to recognize the shifts, it’s also important to follow through on the shifts. For example, over 15 years ago, whenever I prayed about the focus of my annual writing conference, I kept receiving as a response that I needed to do something with writing. However, I dismissed those thoughts and continued to focus on singles and relationships. In fact, one year I spent the most money than in previous years on radio and newspaper ads promoting my singles conference but still saw a turnout that was the lowest of all the years I’d hosted it. I was upset about the loss of money but more concerned because it was obvious that I’d missed God.

The next year, I shifted my conference focus on writing and publishing. And unlike previous years where I relied heavily on the media to create awareness of the conference, I diligently prayed and fasted that God would be true to his word to make the conference a success. Just a few days before every conference, I had peace of mind that God would be faithful to His word. God always answered my prayers and obedience by increasing the writing conference attendance each year.

Daniel 2:21 reminds us that God “changes times and seasons.” Just like my driving lesson, it is important to listen and obey as God shifts. Whether it is in relationships, career choices or health concerns, keep in mind as we begin another year that God’s shifts are designed to take us to a new level of faith and reassurance in the promises in His word.

Shewanda Riley is a Fort Worth, Texas based author of “Love Hangover: Moving from Pain to Purpose After a Relationship Ends” and “Writing to the Beat of God’s Heart: A Book of Prayers for Writers.” Email her at preservedbypurpose@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter @shewanda.