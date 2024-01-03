Frankesha Watkins, graduated from Grambling State University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems, she also possesses an M.B.A with a concentration in Strategic Leadership from Amberton University, and three professional certifications within her profession. Watkins can be described as Naturally Curious, Naturally Driven, Naturally Excellent, Naturally Outstanding, and Naturally Intense; characteristics that have propelled her career in the Human Resources field over the last 14 years.

Although Watkins has had a successful career in the Human Resources profession, she is also passionate about entrepreneurship, and being her own boss. Her venture, BPolished Beauty Supply, offers an array of hair care needs, and provides an unparalleled level of beauty experience to customers. Her hopes in opening her locations for BPolished Beauty Supply is to provide representation as an African American Owner in the beauty supply industry and promote entrepreneurship to other women.

Watkins has been featured on The Shade Room, won awards such as The Best Of Black Dallas and received countless press from media outlets like the Black News, Voyage Dallas, BLLAK Label, Humani, Side Hustle Pro and more!

Frankesha is also the Owner of Watkins Way Consulting, a consulting company that helps other African American owners open their own beauty supply stores. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta, and Distinguished Black Women.