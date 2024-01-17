Patrice Key-Rhone is the founder and CEO of Social Values Collective (SVC), a social impact Key-Rhones company partnering with brands globally to amplify their value proposition. Key-Rhone has over 22 years’ experience in B2B, B2C, and B2G in the IT software (AI and hybrid cloud) and telecommunications industries. Her most recent role as a global executive within technology includes Fortune 500 company IBM and multinational telecom, AT&T. Key-Rhone’s is known for:

Sustainable brand transformation and corporate purpose alignment:

• 2X Multinational brands • 2X SaaS Implementation

• 2X Scalability and Globalization • 2X Crisis Management

Photo credit: Patrice Rhone BRAND

As a globally recognized strategist in social impact, Key- Rhones anticipates trends, harnessing abstract and complex issues with functional expertise in advertising, communications and federal and state regulatory compliance. She deploys cutting-edge SaaS solutions to revolutionize the business and community’s needs and inspire meaningful impact for future generations.

In addition to her work experience, she’s a keynote speaker, public speaker, coach and an advisor. Some of the topics she speaks about are social impact, nonprofit theory, DEIB and the intersection of social impact, education (social innovation), leadership development and culture transformation.

To complement Key-Rhone’s background, she holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of General Studies in Minor Government from Texas Woman’s University.

Photo credit: Patrice Rhone BRAND

She is happily married to her husband, David, an educator. They share two children, ages 19 and 17, and a Siberian husky, named Alaska Jewel. She enjoys reading, spending time with my family and exploring other cultures by traveling internationally.