Psyche Terry, Beauty Boss and Beauty Queen, most recently crowned Mrs. USA Ambassador 2023 is a fashion and beauty expert and a co-founder and CEO of UI Global Brands, a global manufacturer and nationwide marketer of consumer products with its keystone clean beauty brand, Urban Hydration.

A seasoned executive, creative thought leader, and advocate for education, Terry funds college scholarship programs for students majoring in business at the Haworth College of Business. She also sits on the board of directors for both the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and the Western Michigan University Alumni Association Board. She also works as a professor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Terry has been honored as Woman of The Year, Economic Empowerer of the Year, Outstanding Young Alumni, and Philanthropist of the Year, as well as being named one of the Top 25 Moguls and Influencers to Know. She has done countless local and national media interviews including being featured in Good Morning America, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Steve Harvey Show, ESPN and Fox News.

Terry holds an MBA from the University of Nevada Las Vegas Lee Business School and a BA from WMU Haworth. She is a wife of nearly 20 years, a mother of three, and a fitness lover. Terry enjoys spending time reading biographies, watching Marvel movies, learning about new fashion and beauty trends, dancing, roller skating and hanging with her kids and their new puppy. In her spare time, she teaches Zumba weekly and is also a certified fitness instructor.

A self-proclaimed “better maker,” Terry, and Vontoba -her husband- started Urban Hydration to provide better-made packaged products for dry skin and hair. Founded as a small online store in 2010, today Urban Hydration products are sold in more than 30,000 retailers across the nation.

Driven by a dedication to community, giving back, and saving the planet through clean beauty, Urban Hydration is committed to providing clean drinking water for communities in need through a keystone partnership with WATERisLIFE in 2016. With each purchase of an Urban Hydration product, one gallon of water is donated to a community without ready access to clean drinking water. Through an outpouring of consumer support, Urban Hydration generously contributed to the construction of four clean drinking water wells.