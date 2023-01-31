DALLAS – Parkland Health is taking proactive action to ensure the highest level of safety and
minimize risk to patients, staff, and visitors by announcing all Parkland clinics will be closed.
on Tuesday, Jan 31.
Parkland clinics that will be closed include:
• Community Oriented Primary Care Health Centers (COPCs)
• Acute Response Clinics (ARCs)
• Women’s Health Centers
• Youth & Family Centers
• Moody Outpatient Clinics
• WISH Clinics
• Hospital-based and offsite outpatient specialty clinics
• Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinics (RJA)*
• Homeless outreach locations (HOMES)
• Comprehensive Breast Center
• Employee Health Center and Employee Women’s Wellness Center
• Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic
Parkland’s community screenings conducted at the Community pop-up at Inspired Vision
Compassion Center, 2019 N. Masters Dr., Dallas, 75217 will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The following areas will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 31:
• Parkland’s Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center
• All scheduled inpatient surgeries will proceed
• The outpatient pharmacy located inside the Ron J. Anderson, MD clinic building on
Parkland’s main campus, 5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, 75235
• *Outpatient CT, MRI, and Radiology Procedure Clinic in RJA.
• All interventional radiology procedures
• The Urgent Care Emergency Center (UCEC) will have a delayed opening at 9 a.m.
Patients who have an appointment at one of our clinics Tuesday will be contacted by Parkland to
reschedule. Please do not contact Parkland. For more information please visit,
www.parklandhealth.org
Contact: Jolene DeVito
469-419-4400
Jolene.DeVito@phhs.org