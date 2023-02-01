DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2023—In the wake of one of the most visible years of the newspaper’s history, the Washington family has made a decision of historical significance.

Effective February 1, 2023, current COO and Director of Finance Jessica Washington will be elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Weekly.

She will be the first woman to serve as the chief executive of the newspaper in its storied history from its humble beginnings in 1954 to today’s print and digital offerings made possible by collaborations with other journalistic institutions from Local Media Association to Word In Black to the Knight Foundation, which helped secure funding for our new and improved digital publication scheduled for launch in March 2023.

Former CEO, Co-Publisher and Owner Patrick Washington explains how the decision to hand the CEO role to his wife and partner came about. “One thing that sets the Dallas Weekly apart from others is our commitment to serving our community. We are fiercely proud of South Dallas and eager to participate in activities that bring pride and awareness to our part of town.”

Some of the events that came to fruition under Jess’ skillful management include a community happy hour in partnership with Dallas Free Press, a Black tech recruiting event with Microsoft, and the every-year-bigger-and-better Best of Black Dallas awards. She has also hosted and participated on a number of panels and stays in demand to do more.

“She’s the beautiful face of the paper,” Patrick adds. “Once you factored that in, the decision was obvious.” Mr. Washington will remain Publisher and will be expanding his role in overseeing the new digital platform as it is rolled out.

As the incoming CEO, Mrs. Washington is profoundly aware of the responsibility she has accepted and eager to continue her family’s legacy as trusted members of the Black press. “It’s an honor to hold the position. I never imagined being here. It’s true that I’m very passionate about upholding the Black press as a vital community institution, especially when it seems as if some would prefer to quiet our voices. As any one of my friends and family would tell you, that has never been my story.”

For more information about this event and other advertising or feature opportunities with The Dallas Weekly, contact Jess Washington at finance@dallasweekly.com or call (214) 395-2586.

About The Dallas Weekly – For over six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been recognized nationally, statewide, and locally as a valued Texas institution. From the heart of the African American community, the paper remains committed to addressing the issues, people, and organizations that impact lives in what is now the 4th largest metroplex in the nation.