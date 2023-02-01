DALLAS – The Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS) announced Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that OHS is continuing activation of Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter (TIWS) for the night of Tuesday, January 31, 2023, based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code. Additional TIWS days will be activated as necessitated by the weather, which we will continue to monitor closely.

The primary TIWS site at 2929 Hickory Street, operated by Austin Street Center as the City’s external partner in the execution of TIWS, will be conducting intake throughout the day, as are Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (UMC) at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue and Warren UMC at 3028 Malcom X Boulevard.

Additional capacity has been necessitated, therefore the following location will also be opening and conducting intake starting at 6 p.m.: the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library at 1515 Young Street. Unsheltered individuals may seek shelter at the library while awaiting the intake process.

In anticipation of inclement weather continuing through the evening of Wednesday, February 1, 2023, OHS will begin staging Reverchon Recreation Center throughout this afternoon and into the evening and will be conducting intake tomorrow, February 1, 2023, at 10:00 am. The recreation center located at 3505 Maple Ave, will act as a shelter-overflow center, in the event that the Central Library meets or exceeds capacity.

In addition to the above mentioned TIWS site, individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter at any of the City’s existing overnight shelter provider locations, which can be found here.

We also recognize that while best practice is to seek warm shelter, some individuals may refuse assistance. To help improve their chance of survival, cold weather packs will be available at recreational centers for individual pickup across the City. For all other inquires please contact ohsinfo@dallas.gov.

For more information on how to Give Responsibly please visit dallashomelesssolutions.com.

