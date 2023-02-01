DALLAS – Parkland Health is continuing to minimize risk to patients, staff, and visitors by
announcing all Parkland clinics will remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Parkland clinics that will be closed include:
• Community Oriented Primary Care Health Centers (COPCs)
• Acute Response Clinics (ARCs)
• Women’s Health Centers
• Youth & Family Centers
• Moody Outpatient Clinics
• WISH Clinics
• Hospital-based and offsite outpatient specialty clinics
• Ron J. Anderson, MD Clinics (RJA)*
• Homeless outreach locations (HOMES)
• Comprehensive Breast Center
• Employee Health Center and Employee Women’s Wellness Center
• Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic
• Radiology Procedure Clinic and all interventional radiology procedures
• Parkland’s community screenings conducted at the following community pop-ups will
also be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1:
o CitySquare, 1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd., Dallas, TX 75226
o Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, 6424 Elam Rd., Dallas, TX 75217
The following areas will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 1:
• Parkland’s Simmons Ambulatory Surgery Center
• All scheduled inpatient surgeries will proceed
• The outpatient pharmacy in the Ron J. Anderson, MD clinic building on Parkland’s main
campus, 5184 Tex Oak Ave, Dallas, open 24 hours
• *Outpatient CT and MRI in RJA will be open
Patients who have an appointment at one of our clinics Wednesday will be contacted by Parkland
to reschedule. Please do not contact Parkland.
For more information please visit, www.parklandhealth.org