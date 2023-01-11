Beverly Humphrey has been working at Lancaster ISD for over thirty years, serving as director of athletics, physical education, and girls track coach. Humphrey began her track career at DISD’s Lincoln High School, where she earned a full ride to Prairie View A&M-University. While there, she won a national championship in the 200-meter dash, ranking all American four years in a row. Humphrey also qualified for Olympic trials in 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Humphrey was a two-time Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national champion sprinter and two-time US track and field federation All-American during the 70s and 80s. In 2007, the Lancaster High School Tiger Stadium was renamed the Beverly D. Humphrey stadium in her honor.

Humphrey is on the board of directors for PVILCA, a governing body for black high schools in Texas and is a member of the Texas Girls Coaches Association, Texas Boys Coaching Association, Texas Track and Field Coaches Association, Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated, and more. In 2020, Humphrey was inducted into the Prairie View A&M Hall of Fame.





