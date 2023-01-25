Sherelle Alexander Reed is a wife, mother, author, life coach, motivator, and “Sister next door” who is purposed to encourage, educate, and empower others. Sherelle loves people and makes an intentional positive impact through her speaking and community initiatives.

As a retired corporate instructor, Reed launched Sherelle A Reed Enterprises LLC, where she is “The Bloom Strategist” for her brand “THE BLOOMING AFFECT,” where she teaches how to overcome life’s adversity and show up as your best self on the road from present to purpose. Her love of people and community impact stems from an appreciation for all of the advice and assistance she received from others during her life, and she looks for opportunities to pay it forward. Sherelle is the founder, and Visionary of a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization called FIND YOUR RESILIENCE INC, a movement that empowers females to Learn from their past, live today, and pursue purpose!

As a result of her impact and community work, Sherelle received the Collin County Urban League 2022 Woman of Influence Award for a Non-Profit Professional. She is featured on the Cover of Siti-Girl Dallas Magazine’s January 2023 edition. Her literary work is showcased in various book anthologies, including The ReUp – Refocus, Refuel and Rebuild, a women’s devotional launching in March of 2023.

Sherelle is strong in her faith and understands that she is still standing directly from the Grace and Mercy of an Almighty GOD!!! While she is no stranger to adversity, Sherelle has learned that all experiences are necessary for one’s Purpose! She encourages others not to forsake their process in life because the journey will build character and personal testimony.

Sherelle’s motto is, “I’m just a Girl who LOVES GOD, and as a result of that LOVE, I am GOD’s Girl!