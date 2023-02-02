NEWS RELEASE

City of Arlington to Reopen Public Facilities, Some Services at Noon Thursday, Feb. 2

Due to the ongoing winter weather, City of Arlington facilities will open at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, subject to road conditions.

Additionally, trash and recycling collection services, Handitran services and Via transportation services will all start at noon on Thursday, depending on road conditions. Residential recycling collection will not occur Thursday.

The Arlington Fire Department’s Public Health Unit located at 2920 South Cooper Street will be closed Thursday but is expected to resume normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

All essential city services will be operational Thursday, including public safety, 9-1-1 emergency call center, street and water crews. This also includes the Action Center, the City’s information hotline that can be reached by dialing 817-459-6777.

For more weather-related information, please visit the City of Arlington’s website, Facebook page or Twitter page. Please continue to follow the City’s social media accounts for updates related to service changes.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for the City of Arlington’s CodeRED community notification system, which is designed to provide important information about city service interruptions or public emergencies through phone calls, emails and/or text messages. To sign up to receive free notifications from the City’s community notification system, text ARLINGTON to 99411.

Additionally, the City of Arlington has activated its Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan to serve the homeless population through Friday, Feb. 3. The Arlington Life Shelter at 325 W. Division St. starts accepting unsheltered residents at 2 p.m. The Salvation Army, located at 712 W. Abram St. is also accepting unsheltered residents beginning at 7 p.m. ID is required for admittance and food will be served. Interested parties can sign up for text alerts about the City’s cold weather shelters by texting ARLCOLD to 817-241-3544.

Additionally, the Salvation Army is open during the daytime as a warming station, as is typical when Arlington ISD is closed for inclement weather. Click here to visit the Salvation Army website for more information.

The City of Arlington’s Office of Communication, working alongside the Water Utilities Department, has published Ask Arlington episodes in English and Spanish to provide residents tips on how you can avoid costly repairs and unnecessary water loss during and after freezing conditions.

In addition to that, you can also find articles on how to protect your pets, plants and pipes during freezing temperatures and how to assemble 72-hour emergency kits.

##