Animal care staff members will be on site to tend to all animals under SPCA of Texas supervision.

Significant impacts to roads and bridges will continue across all of North and Central Texas through Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay in the mid-20s overnight, so any additional precipitation will only add to already poor road conditions. Travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night and will remain dangerous into Thursday morning. SPCA will be shut down from noon to 6 pm.

