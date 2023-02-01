The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (“DBCC”) proved that it is out with the old and in with the new as it moved forward on January 25th with a demolition of its historical building housed on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The facility has undergone significant wear and tear over the last several years; however, it has lovingly served as the home to the Black Chamber since 1982 and up until 2016, when the Chamber moved its headquarters and operations across the street to the MLK Center.

“The blood sweat and tears of one of our greatest generations of leadership, achieved building an office that saw the chamber grow its impact and influence across the North Texas Region, said Harrison L. Blair, current President of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. “2838 MLK was the DBCC’s home from roughly 1982 to until 2016. While this location isn’t considered a historical marker by the state or the city, the communities this facility has helped us to serve see it as a historic site. We gathered at the site to say goodbye to our past as we look forward to developing world class programs, events, and facilities that help us effectively serve our 96-year-old mission far into the future.”

Photo Credit: J Mclure

The DBCC gathered community and civic leaders, and past leadership of the DBCC the day prior to the demolition to fellowship, say last words, and inspire hope for the future. Special invited guests who spoke at the dedication included: the Honorable Helen Giddings, the first Black woman to chair the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce and the Chairwoman who opened the original Chamber office; Kathy Nealy, former Chamber Vice President responsible for the capital campaign to build the DBCC building; the Thomas Houston Family, which included the Former President and CEO of the DBCC who opened the original chamber office; and many others. While the DBCC has plans for the construction of a new facility, its current focus continues to be on serving the growing population of Black-Owned businesses in Dallas, which is taking place successfully at its current office within the MLK Center.