This Dallas, Texas resident uses her knowledge of Neuro Linguistic Programming, human development, creative business and leadership development to encourage personal empowerment and peak performance in the person that matters: YOU!

21 years ago, as a young wife and a mother of two, I was at the peak of my career with everything life had to offer. Then one day my dream came to a halt, I was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and weeks later was told that I had 6 months to a year to live. Everything I knew was falling apart right before my eyes. I knew that I was not accepting the doctor’s plan for my life because I had already made the blueprint for my life’s journey, even if I had to make a detour or two. So, I shifted my mind-set and started working towards healing my body, mind and spirit. Years later, I have accomplished so many things and have truly learned the power of mindset.

“My passion is to help you personally and/or professionally step into your own. By providing a personalized solution with proven steps and strategies that transforms individuals and organizational culture to compel you to new highs.”

Collier also holds over 25 years as an entrepreneur and has several businesses under her belt. Collier also has successfully negotiated and facilitated multiple start-ups, coached business owners and executives on the process of taking their business to the next level of success. She has helped businesses increase and generate more revenue all while being an active member in her community through acts of serving on numerous boards & commissions, and non-profit organizations.

Collier has been featured twice as one of the Most Notable People in North Texas, featured on CW33 and CW28, The Amanda Sapp Morning Show, FOX26 Houston, FOX Soul, The VIBE Houston’s own Radio, DFWIRADIO.COM, in numerous magazines, international stages and platforms and most important has been recognized by her community and peers with multiple awards other recognitions.

Collier’s topics are Legacy Leadership, Reset your Mindset, Generational Wealth Through Real Estate, Helping Women to Become Game Changers, Invest in Yourself, Women Who Invest in Real Estate

When you need to “Reset Your Mind-Set” you need Jeannetta Collier.

Jeannetta Collier, is the Founder and CEO of Jeannetta Collier Enterprise Inc., CEO and Owner of Imaginary Glass Ceiling LLC., Founder and CEOof Nu’Blac’ Investment LLC. Jeannetta is a Mindset Transformation & Business Strategist Certified Master NLP Life Coach, Global Speaker, Philanthropist, Published Author, Real Estate Advisor & Consultant, Community Advocate, Creative and Executive Producer of a Reality T.V. Show “BOSSLADIESOFDALLAS” and Host of her own radio/podcast show The Best YOU 365.

WWW.JEANNETTACOLLIER.COM

